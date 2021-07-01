Health Ministry: Target of vaccinating 65% of population against COVID achieved

The first target of offering 65% of the population the first dose of the COVID vaccine has been achieved, according to Cyprus’ Ministry of Health.

It said in a press release on Thursday that 64.6% of the population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the jab within the first six months while those who received both doses have reached 50.2%.

The ministry said efforts are underway to achieve a greater vaccination coverage in the following months, a target which will offer multiple social and economic benefits to the community.

In relation to the vaccination coverage per age group, until June 30 in the ages 18-19 was vaccinated with at least the first dose of 28.5%, in the age group of 20-29 36.5% and in the group of 30-39 years 53.5%. In the age groups 40-49, 50-59 and 60-69, the vaccination rate is at 73.4%, 72.3% and 82.2% respectively. Finally, the vaccination coverage reached a very high percentage in older ages, with the percentage being 91.7% for the age group of 70-79 and 92.2% for people over 80 years.

At the same time, yesterday the Vaccination Portal opened for all people aged 16 and over. On Wednesday, 3,085 appointments were scheduled with 2,200 arranged for the vaccination of people aged 16 and 17.

Paphos has the highest percentage of vaccinated people, with 73.8%, followed by Famagusta and Nicosia districts with 65.9% and 65.5% respectively. Sixty-two percent of the population in Limassol district has been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and in Larnaca the number stands at 60.1%.

The Ministry underlined the need to broaden the vaccination coverage as the virus mutates and new variants are more aggressive, causing greater transmission and worsening symptoms, especially amongst the unvaccinated.

This is the government’s target to protect public health and create the conditions that will allow people and businesses to resume to normality and Cyprus a safer destination for foreigners, the press release concluded.

(CNA)