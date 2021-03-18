Health Ministry seeking beds in private sector

Despite the fact that so far the indications regarding the number of beds in the Intensive Care Units of public hospitals is good, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted every day remains high and as a result the situation is marginal.

The spokesman of the State Health Services Organization said that beds must be found both in the public and the private sector, adding that the organization has increased its efforts for cooperation with private clinics.

Moreover, the Health Minister yesterday stressed that the problem mainly focuses on the lack of human resources, warning that if the number of confirmed cases increases, it is only a matter of time before the Health System reaches its limits.

