Health Ministry says total of 202,781 adults remain unvaccinated

A total of 202,781 adult persons remain unvaccinated against Covid-19, Ministry of Health said in a press release.

According to data released by the Ministry, 71.7% of the adult population has received one dose of the EMA-approved vaccines while 63.2% of Cyprus’ adult population completed its vaccination scheme.

The district of Pafos boasts the highest vaccination rate with nearly 81% receiving at least one dose, followed by Famagusta and Nicosia with 77.6% and 72.3% respectively. Limassol follows with 69.8% with the Larnaca district rate lower at 66.1%.

According to the data on July 23, the age group of over 80 years ranks first on vaccination coverage with at least one dose with 94.6% followed by the age group of 70 – 70 years following with 94.1%.

Vaccination for the age group of 16 – 17 years reached 24.7%, 37.9% for the age group of 18 – 19 years, 48.2% for the age group of 20 – 29, 62.5% for 30 – 39, 81.2% for the group of 40 – 49, 78.1% for the age group 50 – 59, and 85.8% for the age group of 60 – 69.

The walk-in vaccination centers from July 15 to July 23 sine 15 July have carried out a total of 5,877 vaccinations, the Ministry said.