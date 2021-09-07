Health Ministry says non-emergency surgeries to resume

The Council of Ministers approved on Tuesday the resumption of the scheduled non-urgent surgeries and patient admissions following a proposal presented by the Minister of Health, Michalis Hadjipandelas

The Ministry says that the Council of Ministers decided that the improved epidemiological picture of the last few days in Cyprus, as well as the reduction and stabilisation of the number of patients treated with COVID-19, allow for the resumption, from September 8, of non-emergency surgeries and patient admissions.

According to the plan of the State Health Services Organisation 165 beds in of the Organisation`s hospitals will remain available for the treatment of patients with COVID and thus, the Council of Ministers approved an increase in the maximum bed occupancy in private hospitals from 70% to 80%, excluding the beds of the Intensive Care Units, for which the occupancy limit is increased from 60% to 70%.

The press release says that these decisions aim to the return of hospitals to normalcy as much as possible and to serve the patients, in order to ensure their health, but also the viability of the Health System.

It is added that hospitals remain ready to manage any new COVID wave.