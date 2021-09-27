Health Ministry says citizens’ response to calls for booster COVID dose encouraging

Cyprus’ Health Ministry announced that citizens` response to calls for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines is encouraging and that on Monday the visits to walk in centres for people 83 and over were satisfactory.

In a press release, the Ministry notes that at this particular period the administration of the booster dose is of utmost the significance as the authorities are trying to shield the population ahead of winter and the seasonal viruses.

Figures show that today 1,706 vaccinations were carried out at walk in centres in all districts. At the same time the inoculation of health professionals from the public and private sectors and the residents and staff of nursing homes is underway.

Appointments are also being made for the vulnerable groups.

The Ministry assures that there are plenty of mRNA vaccines for all those who wish to get the 3rd dose.

Cyprus adult population with 1st dose reached 80.8% and 77.4% is fully vaccinated.

In children ages 16-17, 41% got the 1st dose and 35.5% are fully vaccinated. In ages 12-15, 26.2% were inoculated with 1st dose and 18.8% concluded their vaccination scheme.