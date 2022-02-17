Health Ministry says 66% of the patients in hospitals without vaccination record

Health Ministry on Thursday announced that 66% of the patients receiving treatment in hospitals are unvaccinated. The figures do not include the post covid patients who are still hospitalized.

Figures up to February 16th show that partially vaccinated patients are 12%, fully vaccinated 2% and fully vaccinated with the booster jab as well are 20%. Ministry said that announcements are made in an effort to accurately inform the citizens and in order to strengthen transparency.

Partially vaccinated people are all those who were administered the 1st dose of a two-dose jab, those who got both doses but 14 days have not elapsed from the second dose, all those who got the JJ vaccine and 14 days have not passed and all those who got both shots but 5 months have elapsed and they did not show up for the booster.

Fully vaccinated are all those who were administered both shots of a two-dose vaccine and 14 days have elapsed and/or 150 days have not elapsed from the 2nd dose (same applies for the JJ vaccine).

(CNA)