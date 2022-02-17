Health Ministry reviewing restrictions for entry to nightclubs

As of yesterday afternoon, Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas has started meetings with representatives of nightclubs in order to prepare a new protocol reviewing current facts as to the allowed number of people but also as to the preconditions of these people’s entry into the said establishments.

Talks focused on the decision of the government to lift the prohibition of dancing and of course, the precondition of presenting a negative 24-hour rapid test by all people irrespective of their vaccination history.

According to some information, there is the possibility of all people undergoing a rapid test at the entrance to the nightclub so that everybody going in would be completely safe.

In the coming days, the Health Minister will meet with other bodies as well since the government’s decision for the implementation of the decision to expand the “test to stay” to the whole public service is still pending.

At the same time, the members of the Advisory Scientific Committee are working on a plan reviewing the SafePass preconditions for each category of countries.