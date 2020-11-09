News Local Health Ministry requisitioned four doctors from private sector

Health Ministry requisitioned four doctors from private sector

The Health Ministry proceeded with the requisition of four doctors from the private sector in order to help the treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals of Larnaca and Famagusta.

As Scientific Director of Famagusta General Hospital, Amalia Hadjiyianni, has told CNA, until noon there were 65 COVID-19 patients at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a reference establishment, including five in ICU. She noted that already five patients have left the hospital but another seven are expected to be admitted.

She said that the ICU has six beds which yesterday were all occupied by patients and during the day a patient had to be transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital.

In reply to a relevant question, Amalia Hadjiyianni said that all sections and clinics of the Famagusta General Hospital have been evacuated and are used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

She also predicted that the coming months will be particularly difficult regarding the spreading of the virus, since the number of confirmed cases have increased.

 

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
