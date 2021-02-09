Health Ministry requests the suspension of coroner Sofocleous

The Health Ministry has requested the suspension of Sofocles Sofocleous, Director of the Forensic Services, citing refusal to perform a duty.

According to the procedures, coroner Sofocleous has until Friday to submit an appeal, if he wants to do so.

On 4 February, the Legal Service filed a criminal case against coroner Sofocles Sofocleous for disobeying a decree by the death investigator to carry out a post mortem on the body of a 62-year-old.

It must be noted that for 11 months government coroners have been refusing to carry out post mortem on suspicious or confirmed cases of COVID-19 citing the relevant directions of the World Health Organization and pointing out that morgues are not properly equipped and they are afraid for their safety.

