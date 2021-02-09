News Local Health Ministry requests the suspension of coroner Sofocleous

Health Ministry requests the suspension of coroner Sofocleous

The Health Ministry has requested the suspension of Sofocles Sofocleous, Director of the Forensic Services, citing refusal to perform a duty.

According to the procedures, coroner Sofocleous has until Friday to submit an appeal, if he wants to do so.

On 4 February, the Legal Service filed a criminal case against coroner Sofocles Sofocleous for disobeying a decree by the death investigator to carry out a post mortem on the body of a 62-year-old.

It must be noted that for 11 months government coroners have been refusing to carry out post mortem on suspicious or confirmed cases of COVID-19 citing the relevant directions of the World Health Organization and pointing out that morgues are not properly equipped and they are afraid for their safety.

(philenews)

