Health Ministry reports 245 new PCR cases on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced 245 new Coronavirus cases out of 7,235 PCR tests on Saturday and another 79 from rapid antigen tests.

A total of 13,443 tests were performed, of which 7,235 were PCR and 6,208 were rapid antigen tests.

The 245 cases from PCR tests are as follows:

36 found through antigen rapid tests in previous days and verified with the PCR method

45 through tracing (414 tests today)

101 through private initiative (2,414 tests today)

14 from public hospital labs (186 tests today)

11 from GP referrals and special patient groups (396 tests today)

18 from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempt from lockdown in Paphos and Limassol (1,027 tests today)

2 from checks to employees in Paphos who are exempt from lockdown in Paphos and Limassol (191 tests today)

4 from checks to employees in Nicosia who are exempt from lockdown in Paphos and Limassol (864 tests today)

2 from checks to employees in Larnaca who are exempt from lockdown in Paphos and Limassol (302 tests today)

1 from checks to employees in Famagusta who are exempt from lockdown in Paphos and Limassol (270 tests today)

3 from checks to migrants’ facilities (393 tests today)

2 from tests at retirement homes (10 tests today)

5 from tests to pupils and school staff (174 tests today)

1 from passengers and repatriates (573 tests today)

Another 21 tests were carried out among residents at the Pyrgos Tyllirias community but all came out negative.

This raises the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Cyprus to 8,498.

Another 79 cases were found today through rapid antigen testing in the general population as follows:

No. of tests Confirmed cases Paphos 770 4 Limassol 1,370 24 Larnaca 1,194 10 Nicosia 2,497 29 Famagusta 377 12

In addition, a total of 63 patients with Coronavirus are being treated at the Famagusta Referral Hospital, of which five in the Increased Care Unit.

Another nine patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including three who are not intubated.

A total of 11 patients are being treated in the Covid-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and another seven in the Coronavirus ward at the Limassol hospital.

One patient is being treated at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Makarios Children’s Hospital in Nicosia.