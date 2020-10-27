Health Ministry replies to criticism about flu vaccines

Commenting on the statements made this morning at a radio program by the President of the Cyprus Pediatric Company, the Health Ministry spoke of “efforts to mislead the public opinion.”

In an announcement, the Ministry noted that the issue of flu vaccines and of their distribution has been repeatedly discussed both at the level of the National Committee of Vaccinations with the participation of all parties involved but also in public. The Ministry pointed out that it believes that the ongoing reference to the issue is pointless and does not intend to re-open the issue in the future.”

(philenews)