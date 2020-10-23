Health Ministry replies to accusation about delay of the tracing unit

The tracing unit contacts the persons who have tested positive to COVID-19 as soon as it is informed by the relevant laboratories and the procedure of tracing is activated. In most cases the laboratories also inform the people of their results so that they will be placed in isolation until they communicate with the relevant Unit of Epidemiological Supervision. These clarifications were given by the Health Ministry to the accusations of a spectator of Sigma channel who said that the tracing unit delayed to inform her children of the result of their tests.

Moreover, all citizens are reminded that in case they test positive or are evaluated as close contacts of a confirmed case, they must contact their personal GP who will guide them accordingly.

(philenews)