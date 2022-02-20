Health Ministry reminds about rapid tests in kindergartens

The Health Ministry reminds that as of Monday, 21 February, children aged 4 and over attending kindergarten and pre-elementary schools will have to undergo a weekly rapid test, according to the decree.
The rapid tests will be free and will be conducted at the rapid test centers of the Health Ministry announced daily.
It is clarified that:
- Each school may set up a specific day on which the children’s weekly tests will be conducted.
- Children that have completed their vaccination program or have contacted Covid-19 are exempted from above decision.