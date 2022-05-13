Health Ministry reiterates relaxations of measures to be implemented as of 15 May

Following the Cabinet decisions dated 20 April and 10 May regarding the lifting of restrictive measures against Covid-19, the Health Ministry announced that as of 15 May, the following measures will be in place:

SafePass will be abolished in all restaurants, cafés, bars and nightclubs in Cyprus. Moreover, a rapid test carried out within 24 hours prior to the visit will be sufficient for nursing homes, hospitals and clinics. Guests are limited to two at a time. Close contacts of confirmed cases do not have to be isolated. Children under the age of 12 will no longer be required to wear a face mask while test to stay in schools will be suspended. It is recommended that all citizens carry out a self-test or rapid test once a week. All students will no longer need to show SafePass and test to stay program will be suspended.

Instructions in English about confirmed Covid-19 cases at: https://bit.ly/37H3V1G

Instructions in English about close contacts of confirmed cases at: https://bit.ly/3swksfV