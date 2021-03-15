Health Ministry re-evaluates Covid-19 categorisation of countries

Health authorities in Cyprus on Monday re-evaluated the epidemiological state of play of various countries and published their new categorisation.

Depending on a country’s epidemiological risk, the Health Ministry divides countries into colour categories; green, orange, red and grey.

The new categorisation to come into effect as of 18 March is as follows:

Green countries – Low risk countries at this stage

Members of the Schengen Area: 1) Iceland

Third Countries: 1) Australia, 2) New Zealand, 3) Singapore, 4) Saudi Arabia

It is noted that for passengers coming from Green Category countries, the presentation of a COVID-19 laboratory test certificate is not required, nor is self-isolation.

It is clarified that for the period 1-31 March 2021, all passengers from Green Category countries will undergo a PCR laboratory test upon arrival in Cyprus, the cost of which will be covered by the Republic of Cyprus. From April 1, 2021, there will be no restrictions.

Orange countries – Countries with potentially low risk but with more risk compared to the Green Category

Member States of the European Union: 1) Denmark, 2) Portugal

Members of the Schengen Area: 1) Norway

Third Countries: 1) China (including Hong Kong and Macau), 2) South Korea, 3) Thailand

It is noted that passengers coming from countries in the orange category, are required to have undergone a PCR laboratory test within 72 hours before departure and to have a certificate proving a negative PCR test for the virus.

It is also clarified that passengers from Orange Category countries falling into the following categories may take the test upon arrival in the Republic:

1.Cypriot citizens and members of their families (their foreign spouses, and their underage children),

2.Legal persons residing in the Republic,

3.Persons entitled to enter the Republic under the Vienna Convention, and

4.Persons irrespective of nationality, whose country authorities (Orange Category) do not provide a lab testing service.

It is noted that the cost of the test is covered by them and in addition these individuals will have to remain quarantined until the result is issued.

Red Countries – Countries at higher risk compared to Green and Orange Countries:

Member States of the European Union: 1) Austria, 2) Belgium, 3) Bulgaria, 4) France, 5) Ireland, 6) Croatia, 7) Luxembourg, 8) Romania, 9) Spain, 10) Italy, 11) Malta, 12) Netherlands, 13) Hungary, 14) Poland, 15) Finland, 16) Slovakia, 17) Slovenia, 18) Czech Republic, 19) Estonia, 20) Latvia, 21) Lithuania, 22) Sweden, 23) Germany, 24) Hellas

Small states: 1) Andorra, 2) Monaco, 3) Vatican City, 4) San Marino

Members of the Schengen Area: 1) Switzerland, 2) Liechtenstein

It is noted that passengers coming from Red Category countries are required: a) to have a laboratory test within 72 hours before departure and to have a certificate, which proves a negative PCR test for the virus and b) to perform laboratory test upon arrival in the Republic of Cyprus.

It is noted that the cost of the test is covered by them and in addition these people will have to remain quarantined until the result is issued.

The following categories may enter the Republic of Cyprus from Red Countries without a negative PCR certificate and take a test at their own expense upon arrival in the Republic of Cyprus:

1.Cypriot citizens and their family members (their foreign spouses and their underage children),

2.Persons legally residing in the Republic, and

3.Persons entitled to enter the Republic under the Vienna Convention.

In such a case, the persons referred to in points 1-3 above have to remain in compulsory quarantine for 72 hours upon arrival and after the end of 72 hours need to take a PCR test at their own expense. If the result of the re-examination is negative, they are released from quarantine. The result of the examination is sent to the email address [email protected]

Gray Countries (Special Permission):

Third Countries: 1) United Kingdom, 2) Israel, 3) Russia, 4) United Arab Emirates, 5) Ukraine, 6) Jordan, 7) Lebanon, 8) Egypt, 9) Belarus, 10) Rwanda

For Gray Category countries (Special Permission), entry into the Republic of Cyprus is allowed only for the following categories of passengers:

1.Cypriot citizens and members of their families (their foreign spouses and their underage children),

2.European citizens, citizens of the European Economic Area (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway) and Switzerland,

3.Persons legally residing in the Republic,

4.Persons entitled to enter the Republic under the Vienna Convention, and

5.Third-country nationals entitled to enter the Republic of Cyprus after obtaining special permission as determined by Decree (No. 9) of 2021, as amended from time to time.

It is noted that passengers coming from the countries of this Category must have undergone a laboratory test by a recognized laboratory, carried out during the last 72 hours before their trip to the Republic of Cyprus and have a certificate, proving a negative PCR test for COVID-19. With the exception of category 2, the other persons can, if they wish, carry out the laboratory test upon their arrival in the Republic of Cyprus, paying the cost of the laboratory test themselves.

Passengers arriving in the Republic of Cyprus from Gray Countries (Special Permission) have to remain in quarantine for fourteen (14) days or alternatively ten (10) days of obligatory self-isolation if they take a PCR test again (at their own expense) on the 10th day and it comes out negative. The result of the laboratory test will be sent to the email address [email protected]

According to the Decontamination Decree (No. 9), dated 26 February 2021, until midnight on 31 March 2021, persons arriving from the United Kingdom have to undergo a laboratory test upon arrival at the Larnaca and Paphos airports, and are transported at the Republic’s expense to hotels in the Republic for a mandatory 7-day isolation. On the 7th day of their arrival, they undergo a laboratory test again at the expense of the Republic and in case of a negative result, they continue to restrict themselves at home for a period of 3 additional days (total days of mandatory isolation: 10 days).

It is emphasized that all passengers, regardless of country category, are required to apply for a CyprusFlightPass within 24 hours before the departure of their flight. In addition, for the purposes of ensuring public health and monitoring of the epidemiological picture, a COVID-19 test will be performed on passengers of selected arriving flights.