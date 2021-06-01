Health Ministry publishes COVID-19 protocol for establishments offering food

Cyprus’ Ministry of Health has published a protocol which includes measures, to which establishments offering food should abide by, to contain COVID-19 in view of the resumption of operation of indoors spaces.

The protocol should be observed by restaurants, taverns, cafeterias, pubs, snack bars and bars, coffee shops, food services offered within shopping centers, hotels and other tourist businesses, kiosks or sports premises, cultural spaces and any premises which offer food.

In particular, people aged 12 and over are allowed to enter such premises provided they have a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test taken in the previous 72 hours, or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate provided they have been vaccinated at least three weeks earlier, or proof that they were infected with the disease within the last six months.

Provisions include that all premises should appoint a person responsible for the establishment’s health and safety, that a distance of at least 2 square meters should be provided per person, that customers remain seated and that the maximum number of people per table is 8.

Signs indicating the maximum number of people should be placed in the entrance of each establishment, as well as an alcohol-based solution for customers’ hand hygiene.

All employees should wear a mask with the exception of people using the grill. Waiters should be at least one meter away from the table when taking orders and service should be carried out as soon as possible in order to limit the waiter’s close contact with customers.

People should wear a mask when entering each establishment, when they move around and upon their departure.

The use of hookah is allowed outdoors but strictly on an individual basis. No sharing is allowed, while its parts should be thoroughly disinfected after use.

The protocol also includes special measures for establishments using buffets.

It further notes that dancing continues to be prohibited, while in case live music is on show there should be a distance of at least 3 meters between the singer and the closest customer.

The protocol also outlines steps to be taken by employees and suppliers.

(CNA)