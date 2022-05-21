Health Ministry provides information on Monkeypox

The Health Ministry provided information to the public about Monkeypox:

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) that occurs primarily in tropical rain forest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions.

How is it transmitted?

It is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Can it be transmitted through house pets?

In the past there have been cases of infection from house pets, but following the contact of the house pets with infected animals from Central or Western Africa. So, this danger is very small in our country.

What are the symptoms?

The majority of infected people had not symptoms. If there are symptoms these appear 5-21 days after the infection. Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks. Severe cases can occur. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around 3-6%.