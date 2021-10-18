NewsLocalHealth Ministry proceeds with 3rd dose of vaccine to persons 60 and...

Health Ministry proceeds with 3rd dose of vaccine to persons 60 and over

Covid 19 Vaccinations In Rome
Covid 19 Vaccinations In Rome

Following a decision of the Council of Ministers, vaccination with the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine continues in Cyprus, for persons belonging to specific groups of the population, based on age criteria, but also on their vulnerability to the virus.

Implementing the decision of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Health is moving forward with the vaccination coverage, with a booster dose for people aged 60 and over, thus completing the population group based on age criteria.

More specifically, as of tomorrow, 19 October, 2021, vaccination appointments will be available through the Vaccination Portal for citizens aged 60 and over, given that a period of six months has elapsed from the date of vaccination with the 2nd dose. In addition to the possibility of arranging appointments through the Vaccination Portal, starting 19 October, beneficiaries will be able to receive their booster dose at the walk-in vaccination centres that operate in all Districts, Monday to Thursday, from 8 am to 1 pm.

By gavriella
Previous articleShipping Minister explains strategic vision
Next articleFinance Minister on minimum wage, green reform

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros