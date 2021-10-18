Health Ministry proceeds with 3rd dose of vaccine to persons 60 and over

Following a decision of the Council of Ministers, vaccination with the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine continues in Cyprus, for persons belonging to specific groups of the population, based on age criteria, but also on their vulnerability to the virus.

Implementing the decision of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Health is moving forward with the vaccination coverage, with a booster dose for people aged 60 and over, thus completing the population group based on age criteria.

More specifically, as of tomorrow, 19 October, 2021, vaccination appointments will be available through the Vaccination Portal for citizens aged 60 and over, given that a period of six months has elapsed from the date of vaccination with the 2nd dose. In addition to the possibility of arranging appointments through the Vaccination Portal, starting 19 October, beneficiaries will be able to receive their booster dose at the walk-in vaccination centres that operate in all Districts, Monday to Thursday, from 8 am to 1 pm.