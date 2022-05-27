Health Ministry prepares protocols for Monkeypox

In view of the increased number of Monkeypox cases globally, with a total of 219 confirmed cases until 25 May, the Health Ministry has proceeded with the preparation of protocols for the management of the illness, which include the following:

Cover the procedure of management suspected and confirm cases

Recording of cases by the Epidemiological Supervision Unit and other relevant Services based on established health procedures

Define the process of transferring suspected cases

Nicosia General Hospital to act as reference hospital

Beginning of processes to develop the methodologies for laboratory tests for monkeypox

Agreement with foreign laboratories for possible immediate dispatch of samples

Joint procurement to purchase vaccines

Joint procurement to purchase relevant medicines

Way to handle suspected cases at entry points of the Republic

It is noted that based on epidemiological data so far, the danger for the general population is low since the illness is usually mild and not easily transmitted. So far no cases gave been recorded in Cyprus.