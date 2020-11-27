News Local Health Ministry prepares plan for COVID-19 vaccination

Health Ministry prepares plan for COVID-19 vaccination

The plan, which will be followed by the Ministry of Health, for vaccination against the coronavirus has already been prepared, said today to CNA the Deputy Director of Medical Services of the Ministry of Health, Olga Kalakouta, who noted that its details remain to be discussed.

Cyprus` Deputy Director of Medical Services and Public Health Services Olga Kalakouta has told CNA that the Ministry of Health has prepared a plan for the vaccination scheme to be followed against COVID-19.  She assured that the Ministry will be ready in time and long before the delivery of the first dose of the coronavirus vaccines.

She said that receiving the shots on time and vaccinating the population is a huge project that entails detailed and thorough planning because the numbers are big. Kalakouta added that with the contribution of the Scientific Team of the Ministry of Health , every little detail of the plan will be analyzed and discussed.

As regards the priorities, she said that everything that applies for seasonal flu will apply to the COVID-19 vaccines and those groups of people will get the shot first.

Cyprus Ministry of Health participates as an EU Member State in all four agreements, signed through the European Commission and has already submitted the amounts due in each case, ie 600,000 from AstraZeneca, 200,000 from Johnson & Johnson and 200,000 from Pfizer / BioNTech.

Sanofi Pasteur & GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals has not yet asked the states to place orders.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus second in EU regarding first residence permits
Next articleNPLs in the Cyprus banking system down by €132 million in July

Top Stories

Economy

NPLs in the Cyprus banking system down by €132 million in July

gavriella -
Non- Performing Loans (NPLs) in the Cyprus banking system dropped by €132 million continuing their downward trajectory, assisted by disposals as well as the...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry prepares plan for COVID-19 vaccination

gavriella -
The plan, which will be followed by the Ministry of Health, for vaccination against the coronavirus has already been prepared, said today to CNA...
Read more
Local

Cyprus second in EU regarding first residence permits

gavriella -
In 2019, about 3.0 million first residence permits were issued in the EU to non-EU citizens. The number rose by 6% (or 163 000)...
Read more
Local

Deputy Director of Medical Services: Third batch of flu shots arriving next week,

gavriella -
Third batch of seasonal flu vaccines will be received next week, the Deputy Director of Medical Services and Public Health Services Olga Kalakouta has...
Read more
Local

Plenary passes laws against sexism and school bullying

gavriella -
House Plenary on Thursday passed three bills which create a legislative framework criminalizing sexism and one law that sets up mechanisms to prevent and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus second in EU regarding first residence permits

gavriella -
In 2019, about 3.0 million first residence permits were issued in the EU to non-EU citizens. The number rose by 6% (or 163 000)...
Read more
Local

Deputy Director of Medical Services: Third batch of flu shots arriving next week,

gavriella -
Third batch of seasonal flu vaccines will be received next week, the Deputy Director of Medical Services and Public Health Services Olga Kalakouta has...
Read more
Local

Plenary passes laws against sexism and school bullying

gavriella -
House Plenary on Thursday passed three bills which create a legislative framework criminalizing sexism and one law that sets up mechanisms to prevent and...
Read more
Local

Health Minister announces new measures

gavriella -
During a news conference, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou announced the new restrictive measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. These measures will...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros