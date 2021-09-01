Health Ministry: Over 74% of the population in Cyprus is fully vaccinated

More than 74% of the population in Cyprus has completed their vaccination regime, according to the Ministry of Health.

Regarding the vaccination coverage of the population until Tuesday, 31st August, the Ministry of Health announced that 78.6% of the population aged 18+ has been vaccinated and 74.2% has completed the vaccination scheme.

A total of 36.4% of those aged 16 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least the first dose and 29% completed the vaccination regime. A total of 18.2% of those aged 12-15 have been vaccinated with the first dose and 5.8% have completed their vaccination regime.

Pafos remains on the top with 89.6% of the population having been vaccinated with at lest one dose, followed by Famagusta and Nicosia districts with 87.3% and 78% respectively, Limassol district with 77.1% and Larnaca district last with 72.7%.

A total of 33,064 people have been vaccinated during August at walk-in centres throughout the government controlled areas of the Republic while from 15-31 July 43,690 vaccinations have taken place.