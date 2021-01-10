Health Ministry orders an additional 400,000 antigen rapid test kits

The Health Ministry has placed an order for an additional 400,000 antigen rapid test kits for Covid-19 to meet the needs of the Mediterranean island, according to CNA.

Rapid tests along with RT PCR tests are part of the Ministry’s sample strategy among the general population as well as sampling among selected employee groups, in the context of the efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry also said in a press release that as from Monday its testing strategy will begin with mobile test units in industrial areas in all districts for sampling among employees.

That is, employees who are exempt from the three-week lockdown which came in effect on Sunday morning an up until January 31.

Furthermore, the Ministry said it continues to deploy an increased number of mobile units for testing among the general population using antigen rapid tests.

The programme aims to check the largest possible part of the population in the context of the strategy in place since the inception of the pandemic in Cyprus.