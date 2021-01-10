News Local Health Ministry orders an additional 400,000 antigen rapid test kits

Health Ministry orders an additional 400,000 antigen rapid test kits

The Health Ministry has placed an order for an additional 400,000 antigen rapid test kits for Covid-19 to meet the needs of the Mediterranean island, according to CNA.

Rapid tests along with RT PCR tests are part of the Ministry’s sample strategy among the general population as well as sampling among selected employee groups, in the context of the efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry also said in a press release that as from Monday its testing strategy will begin with mobile test units in industrial areas in all districts for sampling among employees.

That is, employees who are exempt from the three-week lockdown which came in effect on Sunday morning an up until January 31.

Furthermore, the Ministry said it continues to deploy an increased number of mobile units for testing among the general population using antigen rapid tests.

The programme aims to check the largest possible part of the population in the context of the strategy in place since the inception of the pandemic in Cyprus.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus enters lockdown, sending text messages a must to move around
Next articlePolice fine 57 citizens over breach of covid measures

Top Stories

World

UK has vaccinated around two million people so far

Annie Charalambous -
Britain has now given around two million people a COVID-19 vaccination, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday ahead of a ramp-up in the...
Read more
World

Indonesia locates black boxes of crashed jet as body parts recovered

Annie Charalambous -
Indonesian authorities on Sunday located the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea soon after taking off from the...
Read more
Local

Central Bank approves new loan repayment holiday lasting till June

Annie Charalambous -
The Central Bank of Cyprus has approved a new loan repayment moratorium to last till June's end because of the covid-19 pandemic's consequences on...
Read more
Local

Police fine 57 citizens over breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police issued 57 fines to individuals all across Cyprus for violating measures against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours. They...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry orders an additional 400,000 antigen rapid test kits

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry has placed an order for an additional 400,000 antigen rapid test kits for Covid-19 to meet the needs of the Mediterranean...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Central Bank approves new loan repayment holiday lasting till June

Annie Charalambous -
The Central Bank of Cyprus has approved a new loan repayment moratorium to last till June's end because of the covid-19 pandemic's consequences on...
Read more
Local

Police fine 57 citizens over breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police issued 57 fines to individuals all across Cyprus for violating measures against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours. They...
Read more
Local

Cyprus enters lockdown, sending text messages a must to move around

Annie Charalambous -
Total lockdown in Cyprus as of Sunday morning and up until January 31 in a bid to curb the alarming spread of the coronavirus...
Read more
Local

Cases where sms not necessary to move around locked down Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Now that Cyprus is under a total lockdown, movement by exception is permitted without sending a text message for specific cases only. These cases are: ---for...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros