Health Ministry: Nurses have made disciplinary mistake; no sentence

Having taken all facts into consideration, the authorized official of the Health Ministry who was assigned the investigation against five nurses, completed his assessment and decided that the nurses have made a disciplinary offence, meaning they refused to carry out their duty.

However, he also reached the decision not to impose any sentence due to the particular circumstances that the nurses had to face.

As the official said, for him the issue is closed and has informed the nurses trade union accordingly.

By gavriella
