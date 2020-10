In an announcement, the Health Ministry noted that the use of nargile in restaurants is prohibited until new scientific developments regarding COVID-19.

It is also reminded that the use of masks for the general public, aged 12 and above, is now mandatory in all enclosed indoor spaces where there are more than one person, aiming to protect all citizens and Public Health from COVID-19.

(philenews)