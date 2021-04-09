Health Ministry negotiates with Russia about Sputnik vaccine

The negotiations of the Health Ministry with the Russian side, regarding the supply of 100,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, as soon as it receives the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), are at an advance stage.

According to information, the Health Ministry is negotiating the purchase of 50,000 doses of the Russian vaccine with the right to purchase another 50,000, on the basis of a decision made by the Council of Ministers at the beginning of March.

The decision was made in an effort to strengthen the vaccination program and for this reason Nicosia set as a precondition for the purchase of the vaccine as soon as it gets the necessary license from EMA, its immediate delivery.

(philenews/CNA)