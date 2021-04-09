NewsLocalHealth Ministry negotiates with Russia about Sputnik vaccine

Health Ministry negotiates with Russia about Sputnik vaccine

The negotiations of the Health Ministry with the Russian side, regarding the supply of 100,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, as soon as it receives the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), are at an advance stage.

According to information, the Health Ministry is negotiating the purchase of 50,000 doses of the Russian vaccine with the right to purchase another 50,000, on the basis of a decision made by the Council of Ministers at the beginning of March.

The decision was made in an effort to strengthen the vaccination program and for this reason Nicosia set as a precondition for the purchase of the vaccine as soon as it gets the necessary license from EMA, its immediate delivery.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articlePrince Philip dies at age 99
Next articleHellenic Bank posts net profit of €50.5 million

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros