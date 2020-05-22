Health Ministry issues revised rules for hair salons, barbershops allowing use of a/c

The Health Ministry issued on Friday revised guidelines for the operation of hair salons and barbershops during Phase Two of the easing of shutdown measures.

One of the new guidelines stresses that there needs to be regular and sufficient ventilation of all areas during the hours of operation and that the use of air conditioning is allowed given that the business ensures that fresh air enters the room at regular intervals no longer than 15 minutes and / or as per the instructions issued by the Labour Inspection Department on the operation of a/c units.

It is also stipulated in the revised document that for tasks that are not able to be executed with the use of gloves, they need to be conducted after hands have been thoroughly washed and disinfected.

Click here for the remaining guidelines.