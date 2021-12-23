Health Ministry issues new rules for passengers from UK

Due to the rapid increase of cases with the Omicron variant from the United Kingdom, all passengers entering the Republic of Cyprus from United Kingdom older than twelve years old, regardless of vaccination status or recovery from COVID-19 infection, are required to follow the instructions below:

They are required to self isolate in their place of accommodation until they receive the results of their PCR test. In case of a positive result they have to strictly remain in self-isolation and await directions from the Unit for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the Ministry of Health.

Upon arrival they will receive a packet of 5 self-tests, which they will use even if the PCR analysis done at the airport is negative. They will be conducting a self-test each day after their arrival except on the third day (see next paragraph). In the case of a positive result, they will inform their General Practitioner in Cyprus in order to be referred for free PCR testing. If they do not have a General Practitioner in Cyprus then they will have to communicate directly with the Coordination Center of Public Health Clinics by sending an email to [email protected] with all their personal details (name, surname, phone number, ID number, date of birth and City/ Province ) as well as a picture of their positive self-test result.

72 Hours after their arrival, given that the PCR result at the airport and the self-tests conducted were negative, they will have to take a free rapid test either at the Mobile Testing Units of the Ministry of Health providing their boarding pass and ID or privately. They are required to sent the result to [email protected] .

During the first days of their arrival to the Republic of Cyprus, they are advised to be particularly careful and maintain limited contacts, follow the measures of personal protection (use of mask, hand hygiene, social distancing) and avoid physical contact with people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.