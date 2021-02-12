Health Ministry issues National Surveillance Report as of 09/02/2021

The Health Ministry issued the National Surveillance report, which is summarized as follows:

, 2021, a total of 31,704 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 217 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.7%). In the last 14 days (27 Jan – 09 Feb, 2021), 1,536 cases were diagnosed. The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 173 per 100,000 population. The median age was 38 years (Interquartile range – IQR: 25-54 years); 50.3% were female (n = 773), 49.6% male (n = 762), and for one case the information is not currently available, By place of exposure: 1% (n = 16) were imported and 99% (n = 1,520) were locally-acquired.

As of February 10th, 2021, 98 people were still hospitalized (currently notified).The median age of patients still hospitalized as of 10th of February, 2021 (n =98, including those discharged on that day) is 67 years (IQR: 53-75 years), 52% n = 51) are males, and 44.9% (n = 44) are from Limassol district.

Of 23 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified, all are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 70 (IQR: 60-76) years and 13 (56.5%) are females. Twelve (52.2%) patients currently in ICU have preexisting conditions.

Over the last 14 days, 25,665 RT PCR and 362,452 rapid antigen tests have been performed (2,890.2 RT PCR and 40,816.7 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population)

Epidemiological surveillance in the Republic of Cyprus

Analyses are based on laboratory-confirmed cases notified to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health.

In the last 14 days (27 Jan-09 Feb, 2021), 1,536 cases have been diagnosed. The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate of COVID-19 (per 100,000 population), a measure which reflects the number of active COVID-19 cases in the population (prevalence), is 173 per 100,000 population.

Characteristics of cases diagnosed in the last 14 days

Age, sex, and place of residence

Among 1,536 cases diagnosed since 27th January, 2021, 50.3% were female (n =773), 49.6% male (n = 762), and for one case the information is not currently available.

By age group, cases included 253 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-19 years old (16.5%), 1,018 adults aged 20-59 years (66.3%), and 265 persons aged 60 years and older (17.2%). Figure 4 shows the number of cases by 10-year age band and sex. The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 38 years (IQR: 25-54 years). The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 42 years (IQR: 30-56 years).

Epidemiological link

In the last 14 days (27 Jan-09 Feb, 2021), of 1,536 cases sampled and notified, 1% (n = 16) were imported and 99% (n = 1,520) were locally-acquired. Table A1 and Figure A3 (A&B) in the Appendix show the characteristics of cases by origin of infection and the daily number of locally-acquired cases by district in the recent period, respectively.

Clinical features

In the last 14 days (27 Jan-09 Feb, 2021), 35.4% (n = 644) reported no symptoms at diagnosis and 64.6% (n = 992) reported at least one symptom.

Pre-existing conditions

In the last 14 days (27 Jan-09Feb, 2021), 375 cases (24.4%) reported at least one comorbidity.

Deaths

Among cases, 217 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until February 10th, 2021 (Case Fatality Risk – CFR: 0.7%).

The COVID-19 associated mortality is 24.4 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 148 men (68.2%) and 69 (31.8%) women; the median age of all

COVID-19 associated deaths was 81 years (IQR: 73-87 years). By district of residence, deceased cases were 74 (34.1%) from Nicosia, 64 (29.5%) from Limassol, 42 (19.4%) from Larnaka, 17 (7.8%) from Pafos, 14 (6.5%) from Ammochostos and six deaths (2.8%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 13 days (IQR:

7-20 days).

Among cases, 264 deaths (all causes) were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until

February 10th, 2021 (CFR: 0.8%).

The mortality (all-causes) for people with COVID-19 is 29.7 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 183 men (69.3%) and 81 (30.7%) women; the median age of all deaths was 81 years (IQR: 73-87 years). By district of residence, deceased cases were 85 (32.2%) from Nicosia, 81 (30.7%) from Limassol, 52 (19.7%) from Larnaka, 22 (8.3%) from Pafos, 16 (6.1%) from Ammochostos, and eight deaths (3%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The median time from date of sampling to death (all-causes) was 12 days (IQR: 6-20 days).

Hospitalization and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions

In total, 5.1% (n = 1,603) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, as of February 9th, 2021. The median age of hospitalized patients was 66 years (IQR: 52-78 years). Hospitalized cases were mainly males (n = 933; 58.3%).

The median age of patients still hospitalized as of 10th of February, 2021 (n = 98, including those discharged on that day) is 67 years (IQR: 53-75 years), 52% (n = 51) are males, and 44.9% (n = 44) are from Limassol district. Sixty-four cases (65.3%) still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Overall, 166 cases (10.4% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 70 years (IQR: 62-76 years). ICU patients are mainly male (n = 110; 66.3%).

The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 15 days (IQR: 8-25 days).

As of February 10th, 2021 and based on records which rapidly evolve, 23 cases are still in ICU (including deaths / discharged on that day). The median age of current ICU patients is 70 (IQR: 60-76) years and 13 (56.5%) are females. Twelve (52.2%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

The number of cases currently in ICU is 2.6 per 100,000 population (as of February

10th, 2021, including deaths/discharged on that day).

A total of 153 ICU patients (92.2% of all ICU patients) have been intubated – currently there are 23 patients intubated in ICU (including deaths/discharged/extubated on that day).

Recovered/released

As of February 10th, 2021, among cases alive, 90.7% (n = 28,518) of COVID-19 cases have recovered/released from isolation; of which 1,315 (4.6%) tested negative two consecutive times, and 27,203 (95.4%) have been released as per later guidelines.