Health ministry issues heat protection advice as high temperatures continue

The health ministry issued basic heat protection advice this afternoon, following several Met Office warnings of high temperatures both today and over the next few days.

Health services call on the public not to stay long directly under the sun, not go out unless really necessary and refrain from intense exercise.

People should remain, when possible under the shadow, in cooler areas and avoid crowding.

Light clothing with bright colours is advised, as well as the use of a hat and sunglasses if case of direct exposure.

We should avoid alcohol, coffees and heavy fatty foods, chocolate and spices, taking in light foodstuffs, salads, juices and keeping hydrated with plenty of water.

Air conditioning is necessary to create a current during the hottest hours of the day and keeping windows open at night is a good idea.

Avoid the use of the oven and kitchen as much as possible to keep your homes’ temperature down.

Take many, lukewarm showers during the day.

Particular care should be given to vulnerable groups such as babies, the elderly and pregnant women.

If you have a baby in the house, they should be lightly dressed. Seek advice from your pediatrician on fluid intake for the child.

People with chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular or respiratory conditions, should consult with their doctor for possible protection measures.

Never leave children, the elderly or your pets in the car.

Most vulnerable to heatstroke are children, the elderly, overweight people, individuals not used to working under hot conditions, as well as people suffering from cardiovascular and respiratory conditions and renal failure.