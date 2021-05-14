Health Ministry issues clarifications concerning SafePass

The Ministry of Health has issued clarifications as to what is changing from May 17 in the framework of the strategy to gradually restart the economy and social activity.

It said that from Monday, worshippers can be present during church services and other forms of religious worship provided they do not exceed 30% of the capacity of the religious worship site.

Ceremonies such as weddings, christenings and funerals are permitted with the maximum number of persons attending at 200, provided that the number of persons does not exceed 30% of the capacity of the place of ceremony.

The holding of luncheons or/and dinners shall be permitted only in outdoor areas of the catering establishments and in outdoor areas of event venues and hotels and the maximum number of persons attending shall be 200, provided that the persons attending shall be seated;

As of 17 May 2021, conferences, trade and art fairs, meetings etc. are permitted with the capacity rate not exceeding 30%.

Casinos can operate as of 17 May 2021 with the capacity rate not exceeding 30% of the capacity of the premises subject to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

As of Monday, the operation of open-air and indoor theatres, amphitheaters, cinemas and performance halls is permitted with a maximum of 50 spectators attending or with a capacity rate not exceeding 50% of the outdoor capacity of the venue and 30% indoor.

The operation of open-air and indoor playgrounds, amusement parks and thematic parks is permitted as of 17 May 2021 and without holding any social events under the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Private service providers and the state and wider state sector, with the exception of essential services, shall operate through teleworking. As of 17 May 2021, the physical attendance of the personnel should not exceed 50%

It is expected that 50% of the people who are working with physical attendance, should undergo weekly rapid test. Workers who have been vaccinated with at least one dose, provided three weeks have elapsed after the date of vaccination are exempted. For instance, at a business/organisation/department of the public or the wider public sector which operates with the physical presence of 20 persons of which 12 have received the first dose of the vaccine, the remaining eight are obliged to hold a weekly check.

Curfew is valid from 12 midnight until five in the morning the next day.

Safe Pass is required for those aged 12 and over in the event authorised personnel ask them to present it at: indoor areas of worship, indoor theatres, cinemas and performing arts or spectacle halls, malls and retail businesses of over 500 square metres, social events such as weddings, christenings and funerals held in indoor areas, gyms, dance schools and other sports schools as well as sports areas as defined by the Cyprus Sports’ Organization, senior people’s homes, nursing homes, accommodation facilities for the chronically ill and other enclosed structures, hotels and tourist accommodations, pre-election gatherings in theatres/amphitheaters, dining areas, conferences, trade fairs and casino.

The presentation of SafePass is not mandatory for going to the following places: outdoor dining areas (restaurants, cafeterias, bars, snack bars, and other), hairdressers, beauty parlours, outdoor areas of religious worship sites, public service departments of the private, public and general public sector, gambling and betting businesses, farmers’ markets, supermarkets, bakeries, butcheries, fishmongers, fruit markets, minimarkets, kiosks, pharmacies, beaches, outdoor picnic areas, dams and zoos as well as parks and linear parks.