Health Ministry: Instructions about pneumococcal vaccine

The Health Ministry is recommending the pneumococcal vaccine for people belonging to the high-risk groups, such as people over 65 and people with a weakened immune system, including people with sickle cell anemia, symptomatic and asymptomatic patients with HIV, leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, kidney failure, nephrotic syndrome and conditions associated with immunosuppression such as immunosuppressed transplant recipients, rheumatologic patients and those taking corticosteroids.

It is also recommended for people of all ages who suffer from chronic respiratory conditions, chronic heart conditions, diabetes and people with cochlear implants. The vaccine is not recommended for pregnant women since it is not known whether it will affect the fetus. The pneumococcal vaccines will be provided free only at the Health Ministry’s vaccination centers, only after an appointment.

philenews/PIO