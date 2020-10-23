News Local Health Ministry insists there is confirmed case among American Center staff

The Health Ministry replied to the denial of the American Medical Center regarding a confirmed case among its staff.

In an announcement the Ministry noted that regarding the denial of the American Medical Center there are no protocol prevailing the announcement of premises dealing with confirmed cases but a relevant decree.

Second, the Epidemiology Supervision Unit was informed on  20 October about the existence of a confirmed COVID-19 case among the Center’s staff and according to the decree the premises were announced.

