News Local Health Ministry: “Inflated” prices on rapid test invoices

Health Ministry: “Inflated” prices on rapid test invoices

During the regular checks that the Health Ministry is carrying out before paying invoices, it was ascertained that in the case of a company carrying out rapid antigen tests within the framework of the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, some people were recorded twice as having had the test at different spots (at workplace and t a place where a testing unit is operating) on the same day.

When contacting the said persons, they said that they only had one test at their workplace.

Following this development the Health Ministry filed a complaint with the Police, which will investigate the issue.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleForeign Minister says April 27th crucial milestone for Cyprus problem

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Foreign Minister says April 27th crucial milestone for Cyprus problem

gavriella -
Cyprus Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, has said that April 27th, when an informal conference on Cyprus will begin in Geneva, constitutes a crucial milestone...
Read more
Local

British coronavirus variant detection in Cyprus increases, Health Ministry says

gavriella -
The British coronavirus variant has been found present in another 45 positive samples from Cyprus according to information received by the ECDC, the Ministry...
Read more
Local

Acting President stresses need to intensify efforts for a Cyprus settlement

gavriella -
Cyprus Acting President, House President Adamos Adamou, stressed on Thursday the need to intensify efforts for a just and viable solution to the Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Simple celebrations for 25th March due to pandemic (PHOTOS)

gavriella -
Acting President of the Republic, President of the House of Representatives, Mr Adamos Adamou, attended this morning the Church service for the 25th March...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros