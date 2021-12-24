NewsLocalHealth Ministry has new regulations on close contacts of Covid-19 cases

Health Ministry has new regulations on close contacts of Covid-19 cases

The Health Ministry on Friday announced new regulations on close contacts of Covid-19 cases in Cyprus.

In particular, individuals who have received a booster shot do not need to isolate.

In addition, no isolation is necessary for those who are fully vaccinated and 14 days have passed.

Nonetheless, not more than 7 months must have passed since the second dose. Individuals who have been diagnosed positive with the infection and no more than 90 days have passed since their release from quarantine are also excluded.

At the same time, individuals who have been fully vaccinated but seven months have passed since their last dose are required to isolate themselves for 14 days after contact with a confirmed case.

They can be released on the seventh day only if they undergo a PCR test and get a negative result.

By Annie Charalambous
