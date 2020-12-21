Health Ministry: Four deaths in old people’s homes from COVID-19

The Health Ministry announced that within the framework of checks in old people’s homes, the death certificates of four patients of COVID-19 were sent to the Health Monitoring Unit. The four were not taken to hospitals but remain in the old people’s homes and died in December.

The Ministry in a press release says that it received the death certificates and that it was notified in the framework of the checks done at care homes.

Two people, a male 86 years old and a female 100 years old passed away at Klimentio care home.

Another two people, a 90 year old female and a 78 year old male passed away at Chrysi Elikia care unit, on December 13 and December 14.

The final cause of their death was determined to be Covid-19.

This raised the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 95, 61 men and 34 women with an average age of 79.

(philenews)