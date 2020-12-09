News Local Health Ministry: First vaccines in Cyprus beginning of January

Health Ministry: First vaccines in Cyprus beginning of January

Cyprus is expected to receive the first quantities of the COVID19 vaccine in the beginning of January, Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Ioannou said that Cyprus participates in all EU vaccination procedures and noted that the state has taken all necessary steps to offer the possibility of vaccination to all Cypriot citizens who wish to do so, free of charge.

Provided that supply timeframes are met, he said, then a significant percentage of the population will have the opportunity to be vaccinated until the beginning of March.

“Until the end of February, beginning of March we expect to receive vaccines that could cover 150,000 to 180,000 people”, he continued.

Replying to questions, he said that measures will still be in place after vaccinations begin, until there is coverage of 70% of the population.

He expressed the view that measures will continue for the next three to four months.

Priority for the vaccinations will be given to old people in care homes, he said, noting that more details about the vaccination plan will be announced next week.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleGovernment to rent building to host migrants
Next article78-year-old dies in new fatal accident in Larnaca district

Top Stories

Local

363 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a man 79 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at...
Read more
Local

Church of Cyprus denounces desecration of Archangel Michael church in occupied Cyprus

gavriella -
The Church of Cyprus has denounced the desecration once again of the church of Archangel Michael in the Turkish occupied village of Lefkoniko, noting...
Read more
Local

Health Minister to parties: Approve budget or health system will collapse

gavriella -
In a written announcement, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou appealed to the parties, urging them to approve the state budget, warning that otherwise the National...
Read more
Local

24 members of UNFICYP test positive to COVID-19

gavriella -
The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP)  said in a press release that in spite of its stringent procedures there are currently 2...
Read more
World

With record deaths, Germany may tighten lockdown

gavriella -
Chancellor Angela Merkel is throwing her weight behind calls for a fuller lockdown in Germany that would include closing shops after Christmas, telling legislators...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

363 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a man 79 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at...
Read more
Local

Church of Cyprus denounces desecration of Archangel Michael church in occupied Cyprus

gavriella -
The Church of Cyprus has denounced the desecration once again of the church of Archangel Michael in the Turkish occupied village of Lefkoniko, noting...
Read more
Local

Health Minister to parties: Approve budget or health system will collapse

gavriella -
In a written announcement, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou appealed to the parties, urging them to approve the state budget, warning that otherwise the National...
Read more
Local

24 members of UNFICYP test positive to COVID-19

gavriella -
The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP)  said in a press release that in spite of its stringent procedures there are currently 2...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros