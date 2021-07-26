Health Ministry explains what will be in place regarding rapid tests as of 1 August

As of 1 August there will be no longer free rapid tests. In order to get Safe Pass, citizens can have rapid tests only in the licenses clinical laboratories and pharmacies. The Health Ministry has set up procedures to check these establishments since only products of specific manufacturers can be used.

The maximum price for a rapid test will be 10 euros.

The Ministry’s program will continue for specific groups that for specific reasons cannot get vaccinated and the rapid tests will be free for them.

Regarding the mobile blood test units they are only for people up to 16 years of age, people 16 and 17 whose parents do not agree to their vaccination, pregnant women, people vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, people who have completed their vaccination but wish to have a test.

Citizens who are not vaccinated must have a rapid test every 72 hours.