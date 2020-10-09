Health Ministry: Decree for entry from countries not in Categories A & B

The Health Minister issued a decree providing special provisions for entry into the Republic of Cyprus of persons from countries which are not in Categories A and B, and which persons have secured permit to work as housekeepers or workers in the fields.

According to this decree special conditions are in place regarding the above person’s entry into Cyprus. Moreover, the employers must pay in advance the cost of the said persons’ accommodation during their compulsory isolation for a period of 14 days from the day of their arrival.

The decree will be valid upon its publication in the Republic’s gazette.

(philenews/CNA)