Health Ministry concerned about Protest on Famagusta

In view of the protest scheduled to take place in Derynia due to the illegal action of Turkey to open part of the beach in Varosha, the Health Ministry is appealing to everyone to respect protection measures against COVID-19.

Specifically, organizers and participants must respect the following:

-Use of mask by everyone

-Social distancing among protesters

-No distribution of documents or leaflets

-No street vendors

-The organizers are asked to remain in contact with the Police to secure the proper implementation of the measures.

Read More: Specific hours for access to Varosha beach

(philenews)