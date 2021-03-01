Health Ministry concerned about phenomena of insubordination

In a written statement Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou today said that Cyprus has the ability to proceed with de-escalation of the restrictive measures because it follows a conservative policy based on the suggestions of experts. However, he added that the epidemiological image is very flexible and does not permit long-term planning.

Until at least the vulnerable groups of the population are vaccinated, the plan for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic provides for the following:

Mass tests to quickly find and isolate infections Tracing procedure to stop spreading Implementation and supervision of the health protocols and self-protection measures.

As he said, these three measures are key for the return to normalcy. In order for them, however, to be effective they all have to take place.

He noted that all requests for more relaxations are taken into consideration however, no hurried decisions are made that would undermine the effort for return to conditions of safety.

