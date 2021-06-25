Health Ministry concerned about concealment of Covid contacts

The Health Ministry is concerned due to the increase of confirmed cases recently, particularly among young people with strong social activity, which has as a result the reappearance of chains of transmission to a large number of people. Moreover, in many cases, people who test positive do not cooperate with the Tracing group and conceal their close contacts.

People are tired of the pandemic so some of them do not even implement the health protocols any more. As a result there have been chains of confirmed cases due to marriages and parties.

From the tracing of confirmed cases it is ascertain that only 7% of them have been fully vaccinated while 45% are aged 18-39.