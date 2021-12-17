NewsLocalHealth Ministry complies with ΕΜΑ and ECDC recommendations for booster shot different...

Health Ministry complies with ΕΜΑ and ECDC recommendations for booster shot different from first doses

The Ministry of Health, following the recommendations of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC), announces that citizens are given the choice to get a booster mRNA shot against COVID-19 different from their original vaccine regimen.

The announcement by the Ministry says that the recommendations by EMA and ECDC were the result of a large number of clinical trials to ensure flexibility and effectiveness in vaccination programs, which considered, among other things, the possibility of administering two different (heterologous) vaccines against COVID-19 for dose after initial vaccination (known as heterologous aid).

Citizens will be able to opt for a third booster dose with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, regardless of their previous initial vaccination schedule at Walk-in Vaccination Centres. Changes are underway at Vaccination Portal to provide the possibility of vaccination by appointment .

By gavriella
