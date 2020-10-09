Health Ministry: Close contacts of COVID cases violate quarantine

The Health Ministry has been informed that people who have been defined as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases have not respected the compulsory 14-day self-isolation provided by the relevant protocol, which is posted on the webpage: https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/pdf/o2.pdf and is being sent with an sms to the mobile phones of close contacts.

The Health Ministry reminds that respecting health protocols, social distancing, strict implementation of the rules individual protection, hand hygiene – mask – distance, are the simplest and safest way to overcome this pandemic.

(philenews/PIO)