News Local Health Ministry clarifies procedures for repatriates

Health Ministry clarifies procedures for repatriates

 

 

With the scrapping of compulsory quarantine for repatriations as of today, the Health Ministry has clarified the new rules for all those who will be returning to Cyprus from today through to June 8.

The decision to scrap mandatory quarantine was taken by cabinet last Friday following a proposal by the Health Ministry which cited the favourable epidemiological situation in Cyprus. A factor in the decision was the fact that further than those who had tested positive on arrival, only two of the 7500 in total who had repatriated had exhibited symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 while in 14 day quarantine.

However, in view of the request of a number of people who had arrived in Cyprus under the previous decree, it was decided that those already in quarantine who would normally have left today will be given the option to finish their 14 day quarantine at the hotels stipulated by the deputy ministry of tourism if they so wish.

Alternatively, those who have the right conditions to self-isolate at home must on returning home remain in self-isolation pending the completion of the 14 days since their arrival in Cyprus.

Those arriving from today through to June 8 will undergo a test on arrival and will be taken to hotel until the result.

If the result is positive, they will have the option either to be taken to Eden Resort, Wellness, Rehabilitation Centre or to remain in home isolation — a provision which applies for each coronavirus case detected from all the programmes — and will be monitored by their personal doctor.

If the result is negative, they will remain in self-isolation for the duration provided by the protocols.

Finally, people deemed by the protocols for tracing to be close contacts of the positive cases, will remain at hotels to be selected by the deputy tourism ministry for an additional two days and will undergo another test to establish whether they have contracted the virus from their contact with the positive case during the repatriation procedure.

If they test negative a second time, they will return home and complete the 14 days in self-isolation.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCoco Chanel: Modernism (Online exhibition by The Met)
Next articleAnti-litter campaign underway to protect Cyprus’ beaches

Top Stories

Local

Mayor slams arson at Larnaca salt lake, urges action to prevent repeat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A fire near Larnaca salt lake which is a protected Natura 2000 area was started deliberately under the 'sick and unfounded' impression that this...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Airways relaunches flights on June 9

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus Airways will relaunch flights to Athens on June 9, on the day flights will officially resume as per the government's announcement, and another...
Read more
Local

Three arrested for assault and causing real bodily harm released-UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
Three people from Larnaca aged 27, 21 and 38 who were arrested by police in relation to a case of injury, assault and inflicting...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more
Local

Expert echoes concern over crowding in cafes, restaurants

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another member of the team of scientists advising the government on the coronavirus situation has voiced concern over overcrowding at cafeterias and restaurants where...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more
Local Food

Honey Balls

Bouli Hadjioannou -
As you stroll down Onasagorou street in the old city of Nicosia and suddenly feel the need for something sweet, follow the smell of...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus with Oregano

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg octopus ½ tsp dry oregano Pepper 3 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp vinegar or lemon juice Preparation: Clean the octopus thoroughly under cold running water. Place the octopus...
Read more
Local Food

Fish meatballs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a bowl, mix the finely chopped onion and parsley. Boil the fish, cut into small pieces and add to the bowl. Add salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Mayor slams arson at Larnaca salt lake, urges action to prevent repeat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A fire near Larnaca salt lake which is a protected Natura 2000 area was started deliberately under the 'sick and unfounded' impression that this...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Airways relaunches flights on June 9

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus Airways will relaunch flights to Athens on June 9, on the day flights will officially resume as per the government's announcement, and another...
Read more
Local

Three arrested for assault and causing real bodily harm released-UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
Three people from Larnaca aged 27, 21 and 38 who were arrested by police in relation to a case of injury, assault and inflicting...
Read more
Local

Expert echoes concern over crowding in cafes, restaurants

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another member of the team of scientists advising the government on the coronavirus situation has voiced concern over overcrowding at cafeterias and restaurants where...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros