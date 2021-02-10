Health Ministry clarifies position on AstraZeneca vaccine

Due to the public discussion regarding the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, particularly to people 55 years of age and over, following the decision of certain EU member-states to set an age limit, the Health Ministry clarified the following:

The European Medicines Association (EMA), which is the body of the European Union which is exclusively responsible for licensing pharmaceutical products, on 29 January approved the AstraZeneca vaccine without setting any age limitations. On 5 February the Advisory Scientific Committee on COVID-19, taking into consideration the view of EMA and evaluating the terms of the vaccine’s licensing, as well as the scientific data available, suggested to the Health Ministry the adoption of the EMA verdict.

The Ministry will monitor developments closely both at a European and international level, to evaluate any facts that may emerge.

(philenews)