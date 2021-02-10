News Local Health Ministry clarifies position on AstraZeneca vaccine

Health Ministry clarifies position on AstraZeneca vaccine

Due to the public discussion regarding the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, particularly to people 55 years of age and over, following the decision of certain EU member-states to set an age limit, the Health Ministry clarified the following:

  1. The European Medicines Association (EMA), which is the body of the European Union which is exclusively responsible for licensing pharmaceutical products, on 29 January approved the AstraZeneca vaccine without setting any age limitations.
  2. On 5 February the Advisory Scientific Committee on COVID-19, taking into consideration the view of EMA and evaluating the terms of the vaccine’s licensing, as well as the scientific data available, suggested to the Health Ministry the adoption of the EMA verdict.

The Ministry will monitor developments closely both at a European and international level, to evaluate any facts that may emerge.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleNew player in Larnaca-Athens itineraries
Next articleMother loses first battle for child’s custody

Top Stories

Local

Employees have to continue taking rapid tests

gavriella -
Following today’s decision by the Cabinet for continuation of the program for mandatory antigen rapid tests for employees, the Health Ministry pointed out the...
Read more
Economy

Beer sales in January drop sharply due to lockdown measures

gavriella -
Beer deliveries in Cyprus dropped sharply in January of 2021 affected by the three-week lockdown measures imposed in early January as well as closed...
Read more
Local

36-year-old imprisoned for child pornography

gavriella -
The Nicosia Criminal Court today sentenced a 36-year-old man to 3.5 years in prison. The man admitted guilt to five charges of child pornography....
Read more
Local

Restrictive measures extended until 28 February

gavriella -
Despite the improvement noticed in the epidemiological indicators, at the suggestion of the Committee managing the pandemic, the Cabinet today decided to extend the...
Read more
Economy

Big developments without any study

gavriella -
The Environmental Authority re-examined the approved Local Plans of Tseri and Area South of Nicosia (Dali and communities of Nisou, Pera Chorio, and Agia...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Employees have to continue taking rapid tests

gavriella -
Following today’s decision by the Cabinet for continuation of the program for mandatory antigen rapid tests for employees, the Health Ministry pointed out the...
Read more
Local

36-year-old imprisoned for child pornography

gavriella -
The Nicosia Criminal Court today sentenced a 36-year-old man to 3.5 years in prison. The man admitted guilt to five charges of child pornography....
Read more
Local

Restrictive measures extended until 28 February

gavriella -
Despite the improvement noticed in the epidemiological indicators, at the suggestion of the Committee managing the pandemic, the Cabinet today decided to extend the...
Read more
Local

Mother loses first battle for child’s custody

gavriella -
The Paphos District Court rejected the mother’s request to reverse the verdict of the Family Court on the basis of which the child must...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros