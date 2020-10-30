News Local Health Ministry clarifications of measures for hunters

Health Ministry clarifications of measures for hunters

The Health Ministry, in coordination with the Police, clarified the following measures, which are valid for all hunters all over Cyprus, in continuation of the Decree regulating the hours the hunters are allowed to move around on 1, 4 and 8 November 2020:

  • All hunters that will go out on the above dates to hunt must have a valid permit.
  • If travelling in a vehicle with people from a different household, they have to wear mask since wearing a protective mask in a vehicle is mandatory when travelling with others.
  • In the field, however, masks are not mandatory, as hunting is considered a physical activity.

Read More:Thousands of hunters head out as new hunting season begins

 

(philenews)

