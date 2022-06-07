Health Ministry asks consumers to be alert on World Food Safety Day

NewsLocalHealth Ministry asks consumers to be alert on World Food Safety Day

In an announcement on World Food Safety Day, the Health Ministry is asking both professionals of the Food Chain and consumers to be alert so that food will remain safe.

The announcement noted that this international day constitutes an opportunity to highlight the importance of cooperation by all health bodies, producers and consumers so that food will remain safe and people in good health.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 600 million fall ill after eating contaminated food and 420,000 die every year, resulting in the loss of 33 million health life years.

The Health Ministry, the announcement noted, is aiming to safeguard a high-level of health for the citizens and its target is to provide assistance and to upgrade the food industry, securing those preventing mechanisms that will achieve the improvement of quality.

By gavriella
