NewsLocalHealth ministry appeals for patience following rapid test queues

Health ministry appeals for patience following rapid test queues

Rapidtest34
Rapidtest34

 

‘We evaluate and record daily issues and problems that might rise at rapid test or vaccination centres’, the health ministry stressed, responding to criticism over long queues at locations across the island.

The relevant services, the ministry added, are always working towards necessary action, aimed at the public’s best possible service.

As noted in a written statement, over 100 thousand tests are conducted daily, a number that is ‘amazingly high’ in comparison to the population, with the goal of preventing the spread of the virus in the community.

‘We have already increased rapid test locations and brought in more staff in all districts’ the health ministry added, with that staff working hard to provide the best possible service to citizens.
‘We appeal for patience and cooperation’, the ministry said.

640 children aged 5-11 were vaccinated today at the Cyprus State Fair centre in Nicosia, with two additional days, tomorrow (Monday) and Tuesday at 7 centres across the island.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleOne covid death on Sunday, 3538 infections, positivity rate almost 4%
Next articleTourist falls down Peyia sea caves trying to take a selfie, gets away with bruises

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros