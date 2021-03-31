Health Ministry announces relaxation of COVID-19 measures

Following the conclusion of the Ministerial Council and amid the burdened but stable epidemiological condition of Cyprus, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced some relaxation of the COVID-19 measures. Among the measures he announced the return of Limassol elementary school students and the re-opening of high schools on 2 April and the increase of SMS from two to three on weekends.
Specifically:
- The students of the Elementary Schools of Limassol and of high schools all over Cyprus will return to school on 2 April, presenting a negative rapid antigen test.
- Increase of the maximum number of people in private institutes to seven (including the teacher)
- A schedule will be prepared for nasal rapid antigen tests for the 4th, 5th, and 6th grade of Elementary schools.
- Individual sports are allowed in open air sports facilities.
- The maximum number of people in swimming pools increases.
- The presence of customers outside betting shops is allowed according to protocol.
- Increase of SMS from two to three only for the weekend.
The above measures will be in place from 1 until 30 April when the epidemiological picture will be re-evaluated also in view of Easter.