Health Ministry announces relaxation of COVID-19 measures

Following the conclusion of the Ministerial Council and amid the burdened but stable epidemiological condition of Cyprus, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced some relaxation of the COVID-19 measures. Among the measures he announced the return of Limassol elementary school students and the re-opening of high schools on 2 April and the increase of SMS from two to three on weekends.

Specifically:

The students of the Elementary Schools of Limassol and of high schools all over Cyprus will return to school on 2 April, presenting a negative rapid antigen test. Increase of the maximum number of people in private institutes to seven (including the teacher) A schedule will be prepared for nasal rapid antigen tests for the 4th, 5th, and 6th grade of Elementary schools. Individual sports are allowed in open air sports facilities. The maximum number of people in swimming pools increases. The presence of customers outside betting shops is allowed according to protocol. Increase of SMS from two to three only for the weekend .

The above measures will be in place from 1 until 30 April when the epidemiological picture will be re-evaluated also in view of Easter.