Health Ministry announces another two exemptions to SMS to 8998 rule

The Health Ministry today announced another two exemptions to the rule of sending an SMS to 8998. The exemptions apply to divorced parents visiting their children and people undergoing medical treatment as well as those accompanying them.

As the Ministry noted, divorced parents living separately from their underage children will not have to send a text message in order to visit them.

Also people under regular medical treatment such as dialysis, chemotherapy and cancer treatment will also be exempted from sending an SMS when visiting a medical center.

By gavriella
